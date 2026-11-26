LONDON (AP) — A schizophrenic man was found guilty Thursday of the attempted murders of 14 people over three separate incidents over a 24-hour period that culminated with the stabbing of 10 people on a high-speed London-bound train.

Anthony Williams, 33, had admitted carrying out the attacks but denied that he intended to kill. His trial at Cambridge Crown Court was told that he was suffering from an acute psychosis at the time as a result of his schizophrenia.

But he was found guilty of all 14 counts of attempted murder by a jury after 16 hours and 52 minutes of deliberations. Most of the verdicts were unanimous.

Williams started his stabbing rampage on the evening of Oct. 31, 2025, when he knifed a boy and attempted to stab two men in the town of Peterborough, around 75 miles north of the capital.

He then traveled to London, where he stabbed a boy on a metro train in the early hours of Nov. 1, before returning to Peterborough and spending much of the day at home.

That evening, he boarded an LNER train service and stabbed nine passengers and a member of the onboard staff during his five-minute attack.

All survived their injuries.

One of those stabbed, Samir Zitouni, a member of the crew, had life-threatening injuries, having received stab wounds including three to the back while he was trying to fend off Williams with a frying pan. He suffered “catastrophic blood loss” and required four blood transfusions.

A passenger on the train also sought to fend off Williams with a toaster, while others sought to block his way with trolleys and luggage.

While Williams was trying to move down the train, many terrified passengers sheltered in toilets, or in whatever safe areas they could find.

“He stabbed many, seeking to end their lives with deadly intention, striking out at them when they were defenseless and in fear,” said prosecutor Christopher Paxton.

The driver stopped the train at Huntingdon station, not far from Cambridge, where Williams was tasered and arrested in a car park at the station.

Williams did not give evidence at his trial. He appeared via video link from Rampton Hospital, a high-security psychiatric hospital, rather than in the dock at the court.

The judge had told jurors in his legal directions that a “person who is mentally ill, acting psychotically under a delusion, can still form an intent to kill.”

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press