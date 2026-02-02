Gas explosion in New Hampshire sparks a fire at a mental health facility

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A natural gas explosion in a building for mental health services in southern New Hampshire sparked a fire on Monday and forced emergency crews to warn nearby residents to evacuate the surrounding area.

The building houses a Greater Nashua Mental Health facility that handles deaf services, new clients, general and older adults, and substance misuse services, according to the center’s website.

A state emergency alert went out warning about a potential gas leak after the explosion and urged anyone in the near vicinity to extinguish burners and other flames.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside the building during the explosion or if any injuries had been reported.

Nashua is in southern New Hampshire, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Boston.