LGBTQ+ artists bring pride to Mexico City’s Catrina parade ahead of Day of the Dead, in photos

APTOPIX Mexico Day of the Dead

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of revelers wearing colorful costumes and skeletal face paint filled the streets of Mexico City for the annual Catrina parade, held in the lead-up to the Day of the Dead festivities.

Among the participants was the LGBTQ+ collective Exoticas, made up of nearly 200 LGBTQ+ artists, stylists and designers.

Exoticas joined more than 40 other groups marching in this year’s event.

The Catrina, a skeletal figure traditionally dressed in elegant attire, has become an enduring emblem of Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations.

By CLAUDIA ROSEL

The Associated Press