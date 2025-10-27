Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

LGBTQ+ artists bring pride to Mexico City’s Catrina parade ahead of Day of the Dead, in photos

By AP News
APTOPIX Mexico Day of the Dead

APTOPIX Mexico Day of the Dead

Photo Icon View Photos

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of revelers wearing colorful costumes and skeletal face paint filled the streets of Mexico City for the annual Catrina parade, held in the lead-up to the Day of the Dead festivities.

Among the participants was the LGBTQ+ collective Exoticas, made up of nearly 200 LGBTQ+ artists, stylists and designers.

Exoticas joined more than 40 other groups marching in this year’s event.

The Catrina, a skeletal figure traditionally dressed in elegant attire, has become an enduring emblem of Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By CLAUDIA ROSEL
The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.