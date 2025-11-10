Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Photos of Venezuelan migrants who returned home following US immigration crackdown

By AP News
Venezuela Returned Migrants Photo Essay

Venezuela Returned Migrants Photo Essay

Photo Icon View Photos

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — More than a decade after Venezuela’s economic collapse sent millions to flee abroad, U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is driving many to return home, often to worse conditions than those they left.

Some have made the long, dangerous journey on their own, while others have been flown back after President Nicolas Maduro, under U.S. pressure, agreed earlier this year to accept deportees following years of refusal.

Those returning face runaway inflation, low wages and mounting uncertainty over Venezuela’s political future as the U.S. intensified a military campaign in the Caribbean and offered a $50 million reward for Maduro’s arrest, accusing him of drug trafficking.

___

This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

By MATIAS DELACROIX
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.