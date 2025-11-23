England holds off Argentina fightback to seal sweep of November rugby wins

LONDON (AP) — England completed a sweep of November victories by holding off a second-half fightback from Argentina for a 27-23 win that was inspired by late call-up Max Ojomoh on Sunday.

The center was drafted in on Friday for just his second appearance for his country after an injury to Fraser Dingwall and took full advantage, starting with scoring a breakaway try in the 10th minute to give England a 10-0 lead at Twickenham.

Ojomoh then sent over a crossfield kick to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and the winger sprinted over for 17-0.

Argentina, which came from 21-0 down to beat Scotland 33-24 last weekend, powered back through center Justo Piccardo’s converted try and three penalties to make it 17-16 and threaten another amazing fightback.

However, Ojomoh burst through a gap and offloaded to Henry Slade for a key try for England in the 66th minute and George Ford slotted over a conversion and penalty to endure there would be no comeback for the Pumas despite Rodrigo Isgro’s 80th-minute try and a late onslaught.

England has beaten Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and now Argentina in successive weekends, extending its winning run to 11 tests.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby