Trinidad and Tobago’s steelpan makes a comeback as a new generation embraces its sound

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — The steelpan, a percussion instrument created in Trinidad and Tobago in 1939, is making a comeback as a new generation embraces its bright, melodious sound on stage and on the dance floor.

Fans say new technology has made the steelpan more accessible — and affordable — and a growing number of schools in the twin-island nation are introducing students to its bell-like chime.

While its lilting sound brings images of the Caribbean to mind, it was the kind of music that attracted mostly elderly people in Trinidad and Tobago — until recently.

“That has been changing rapidly,” said Amrit Samaroo, son of Jit Samaroo, a legendary steelpan music arranger, player and composer.

The steelpan — or pan, for short — is “sexy again,” he told The Associated Press on a recent afternoon as he sat in the living room of his family’s home surrounded by a piano, a tenor steelpan and photos of his late father.

Amrit Samaroo, who leads the popular Trinidad and Tobago’s Supernovas Steel Orchestra, has witnessed the demographic change firsthand. He notes that social media is embracing the instrument, with fans playing everything from pop songs to reggae on steelpans.

“It’s good to have that type of recognizable material played on the instrument,” Samaroo said. “It’s a nice space we are in right now.”

‘An out-of-body-experience’

Pannists, as the players are known, boast about the steelpan being able to belt out any genre of music. Add the influence of whatever is trending, and you get an instrument that’s growing its fanbase at a rapid pace.

“Pan is an out-of-body experience, that’s the best way I can describe it,” said 17-year-old student Jael Grant.

She has been playing since age 5 and is now a member of the Exodus Steel Orchestra, a band that her grandfather has supported for decades.

For Jahzara Lee-Babb, the steelpan provides an escape from the stresses of teenage life. At age 17, her love for the instrument led her to study fine arts at a local university.

“When I’m going through dark times or whatever, it’s like I can go home, stand behind my pan, run some scales, run some music and it will make me feel better,” she said.

On a recent Saturday morning at the “panyard” or home of the Exodus Steel Orchestra in east Trinidad, musicians were setting up a classroom.

Here, children as young as 5 are learning to play the steelpan as they prepare for an upcoming Christmas concert. Some looked expectantly at their teacher, who paused them occasionally to explain something.

Just like school, a bell rings to signal the start and end of a period, and the lessons become more advanced depending on the age group.

The students are learning from the best, since Exodus is the reigning champ of Panorama, the twin-island nation’s premiere national pan competition held annually during carnival.

‘A spirit of the people’

The steelpan was born out of rebellion and resilience.

After slaves in Trinidad and Tobago were emancipated in the 1830s, a revolt prompted authorities to ban the playing of percussion, string and woodwind instruments during carnival celebrations.

But former slaves would not be silenced, and that led to them discovering the hidden musical instrument in discarded oil drums.

“Really, a spirit of a people…went into this and came out, from African roots to now global acceptance,” Amrit Samaroo said.

Steelpan manufacturers no longer have to wait for discarded drums to make the pan, which only officially became the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago in July 2024.

Technology is changing how the instrument is made, which is contributing to its revival.

At Panland, a company that’s been making the steelpan for over 30 years, workers say a steelpan can now be made in a 9-to-5 shift with the help of power tools, a powerful flame-thrower and mobile apps.

Previously, it could take more than a month to make a single steelpan.

Panland makes steelpans that sell for cheaper and last longer, thanks to a powder coating they apply to the instrument.

“The powder coating is more durable in certain circumstances or situations than the chrome, although people might think otherwise, but chrome is very susceptible to moisture and rusting,” said Michael Cooper, Panland’s president.

The steelpan has recently received more formal recognition. Earlier this year, the government of the twin-island republic changed the country’s coat of arms by replacing Christopher Columbus’ three ships with a steelpan.

And World Steelpan Day is now celebrated annually on August 11, following a proclamation by the United Nations.

An instrument that only men used to be allowed to play, it has now been picked up by countless women in Trinidad and Tobago.

“It’s been a lovely experience,” Grant, the student, said. “You don’t just hear the pan or play the pan, you…feel the music in your body.”

____

By ANSELM GIBBS

Associated Press