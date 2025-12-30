Beijing condemns the demolition of a monument honoring the Chinese community in Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — China on Monday condemned the demolition of a monument honoring the Chinese community in Panama, the latest development as the Trump administration pushes for the Central American nation to distance itself from Beijing.

Panama’s president echoed the condemnation, blaming local authorities and pledging that the monument would be rebuilt.

Overnight, videos circulated on social media showing large excavators tearing down the monument, which commemorated 150 years of Chinese presence in Panama and Chinese migrants who helped build railroads and the Panama Canal.

Erected in 2004 with traditional Chinese architectural elements — including a ceremonial arch, curved roof tiles and stone lions — it stood at a scenic overlook near the Panama Canal.

By morning, construction workers were removing the leftover rubble. All that was left of the monument were two broken stone lions placed next to the curb.

The Chinese Embassy in Panama accused the local authorities in Panama of having “brazenly and forcibly demolished” the monument and “seriously damaged the friendly sentiments of the Chinese people towards the Panamanian people.”

Xu Xueyuan, the Chinese ambassador, demanded an explanation in a post on X.

“This monument, which held 171 years of life, blood, and dedication from the Chinese community, has been shattered to pieces,” the ambassador wrote. “A symbol of China-Panama friendship, reduced to nothing. And I ask: why?”

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that China exerts control over the canal, which is run by an independent authority. Trump has provided little evidence to back his claim and Panama’s government has repeatedly rejected the assertion.

Trump has pushed to offset economic ties between Latin American nations and China, which have strengthened in recent years as China outpaced American investment in much of the region.

The office of the local government, the Arraiján mayorship, said the monument was demolished because it presented “structural risks” for public safety, dismissing allegations it was a political move. The statement did not say why the demolition was carried out at night.

Panama President José Raúl Mulino said there was “no justification whatsoever for the barbarity” of the demolition and announced the federal government would rebuild the monument.

“This is a traditional community in our country spanning back generations,” he said on X. “They deserve all our respect. An investigation should be initiated immediately. Such an act of irrationality is unforgivable.”

Both Panamanians and Chinese were angry at the demolition. Some members of the Chinese community staged a protest at the site while some businesses said they would shut down in protest.

Panamanian tour guide Jaime Bustos said he was shocked when he took a group of Italian tourists to visit the monument.

“They helped build our interoceanic railway, they helped build the Panama Canal, and they’re helping our country’s economy,” he said, speaking of the Chinese community in Panama. “I believe this was a cruel act.”

Janetsky reported from Mexico City. Associated Press journalist Alma Solís in Panama City contributed to this report.

By ABRAHAM FELIPE TERÁN and MEGAN JANETSKY

Associated Press