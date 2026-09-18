Brazilian police arrest a suspect in dozens of killings

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police said Friday they will reopen dozens of cases linked to a self-confessed serial killer who was arrested as he attempted to escape dressed as a woman and carrying a child.

Jorlan Lopes da Silva, 33, is suspected of killing at least 16 people in the region of Mulungu, in northeastern state of Paraiba. He was arrested on Sunday after a two-day search.

Paraiba police spokeswoman Gerlane Pereira told The Associated Press that da Silva confessed to another 11 killings.

Da Silva was captured on Sunday wearing a black dress with white stripes, a wig and painted nails. Police arrested two other suspects linked to the same criminal organization. Police said that the child he was carrying was not related to him.

Police say Silva is a member of a criminal gang that has killed dozens of people in the region. He told officers after his arrest that he had committed his first killing at age 13.

The region of Mulungu, where the killings took place, lies 2,500 kilometers (1553 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro.

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