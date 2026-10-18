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Catholic priest killed by falling cross during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

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By AP News

A Roman Catholic priest celebrating an evening Mass in southwestern Ecuador has died after a crucifix fell on him during the livestreamed service.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil, a coastal city 265 kilometers (164 miles) southwest of the capital, Quito, identified the priest as Patricio Sánchez of Perpetuo Socorro Church.

Footage of the service on Saturday night shows a heavy crucifix detaching from the wall above the altar and striking Sánchez on the head as he celebrated Mass. He did not appear to see it falling.

Worshippers cried for help as the social media broadcast continued.

Local authorities have not commented on the incident.

Sánchez belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic religious order founded in 1732 with a presence in 80 countries.

By The Associated Press

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