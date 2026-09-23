Jamaica celebrates that its reparations case against Britain referred to final appeals court

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s government announced Wednesday that its reparations case against Britain has been referred to the United Kingdom’s highest court of appeal for the Caribbean island.

The unprecedented legal maneuver marks a watershed moment in the fraught historical relationship between Britain and its Caribbean realms, moving a centuries-old grievance from the realm of political rhetoric into one of the highest echelons of the British legal system: the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

“It is really a very big deal, and the world is watching us,” said Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport. “What we are doing is historic, unprecedented and a major development in the reparatory justice movement. Talk of reparations has for a very long time been just that: talk. But Jamaica is known for action. The tide is changing, we are getting things done.”

The king’s decision to advance the petition rather than dismiss it is highly significant. While the British government has consistently rejected calls for financial reparations, the Crown’s referral effectively delegates the legal parsing of these historical grievances to the Privy Council in London.

Addressing the House of Representatives earlier, Grange emphasized the magnitude of the king’s cooperation: “Now, the king could have ignored us. The king could have delayed responding to us. The king could have made a decision not to refer the questions to the Privy Council.”

While the petition was formally addressed to the king, Charles has no personal say on whether it would be referred to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council; he would act on the advice of government officials.

Jamaica’s government said the king’s decision was made known via its lawyers in Britain.

The move comes more than two weeks after Jamaica petitioned the king to refer a series of questions about slavery, and the U.K.’s responsibility to pay damages, to the Privy Council.

The petition filed on Sept. 7 navigates a unique constitutional corridor. Because Charles remains Jamaica’s head of state, the island nation was able to directly petition him using an ancient legal mechanism that former colonies that have already transitioned to republics cannot access.

Grange acknowledged this constitutional irony, noting that Jamaica’s delayed transition to a republic — a longtime goal of the ruling Jamaica Labor Party — has actually proven to be a “blessing in disguise.” Because the island retains the king as its sovereign, it possesses the constitutional standing to force a legal review of the Crown’s historical obligations.

The move has not been without its domestic critics, some of whom questioned the diplomatic optics of the filing.

“There were no missteps in the filing process. There were no diplomatic blunders as some would want to give that impression,” Grange stated on Wednesday. “We were engaging, not with a foreign state, but with our head of state. It is a legal petition. It is not an interstate negotiation, or a demand for payment. It asked legal questions that must be determined by our highest court.”

Grange also disclosed that Jamaica has formally offered to help other Commonwealth realms that still share the monarch to file similar slavery reparation petitions.

Members of a Caribbean regional trade bloc known as Caricom met last week in Barbados to talk about reparations as they pushed for a unified strategy. The British government has acknowledged that slavery was “abhorrent,” but it has rejected demands for reparations or an apology.

By JOHN MYERS JR.

Associated Press