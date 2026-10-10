Jean Massillon, a Haitian mayor known for defending the people of Kenscoff, has died

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Jean Massillon, the well-known mayor of Kenscoff, a once peaceful farming community in Haiti that has been under assault by violent gangs, died on Friday.

Deputy Mayor Jean Max Duvivier confirmed the death to radio station Métropole Haiti, with officials saying it was health-related.

Massillon was known for fighting for his people and trying to protect them. He repeatedly called on the government to keep them safe and often talked to local radio stations to raise awareness about the struggles of Kenscoff’s residents.

“Jean Massillon was a man who never shied away from his responsibilities. Even as insecurity weighed on the daily lives of his fellow citizens, he chose to remain present alongside his community and to make his voice heard so that Kenscoff would never be abandoned,” Haiti’s government said in a statement.

Kenscoff was the site of two recent brutal massacres that left at least 164 people dead, with more than 70 kidnapped and dozens missing.

A human rights group in Haiti recently released a report asserting that a “timely strengthening” of security could have prevented or limited the killings.

The attacks in July and August displaced roughly 10,000 people.

Earlier this week, Massillon asked those forced to flee their homes for patience as he warned that their communities must be secured first.

Massillon noted that several communities were back under government control as he commended Haitian police officers for their courage and determination.

Haiti’s government said that Massillon’s death “leaves a deep void within his family and the community he served with such dedication.”

Kenscoff is a community nestled in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.