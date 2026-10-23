Vance could be a major Category 3 hurricane Friday as it nears Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Vance became a hurricane Friday and the National Hurricane Center said it would strengthen rapidly as it nears Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

Vance was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) as it churned about 455 miles (730 kilometers) south-southwest of Acapulco, and could become a major Category 3 hurricane before the end of Friday, the center said.

It was moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph (8 kph), and this motion is expected to continue through the weekend, approaching the Puerto Vallarta area by Monday. The hurricane’s outer bands were already funneling gale-force winds and rough seas into Mexico’s Gulf of Tehuantepec, the center said.

It’s been an intense hurricane season in the Pacific Ocean, with storms spawning in assembly-line fashion near Hawaii and Mexico as El Niño conditions worsened by global warming create unusual weather, like this week’s severe flooding and tornadoes hitting the southwestern United States and the prolonged drought in Central America’s Dry Corridor.

Vance would be the seventh major hurricane in a row this year in the Pacific, following Nolo, Odalys, Polo, Rachel, Simon and Trudy. The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee doesn’t use less common names beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z.