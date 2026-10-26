In their words: Left-leaning leaders in the Americas welcome Lula’s victory in Brazil

Leaders across the Americas congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on social media Sunday after he defeated opposition candidate Flávio Bolsonaro to win an unprecedented fourth term.

The region’s other left-leaning leaders were particularly quick to react to the result. Lula is a revered figure to Latin America’s left, having governed the country between 2003-2010 when leftists were at the helm in countries across the region. Since returning to power in 2023, he has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Mexico: President Claudia Sheinbaum

Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won. Congratulations, President Lula!

Cuba: President Miguel Díaz-Canel

Dear brother Lula, on behalf of the Cuban government and people, I congratulate you for this historic victory that ensures the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty and social justice embarked upon by the Brazilian people under your leadership.

Brazil can count on Cuba in the construction of the unity and integration of our Great Homeland, Latin American and the Caribbean.

Argentina: Former President Cristina Kirchner

Congratulations (…) to you, comrade President Lula, who in your seventh presidential election knew how to awaken your compatriots’ passions and their reason to win this battle.

Chile: President José Antonio Kast

Chile and Brazil have a lot of shared future ahead, and we will continue working on an agenda that strengthens relations between our countries in economic integration and the fight against organized crime in the region.

Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa

Congratulations to Lula on this victory. Our region has common enemies, shared challenges and much to gain when we work together.

Bolivia: President Rodrigo Paz

Bolivia and Brazil are neighboring and sister countries, united by a shared history and common challenges. We will continue working together to strengthen our relationship and generate more opportunities for our nations.

US: Senator Bernie Sanders

Lula has stood up for Brazilian workers & democracy — and will continue to do so in the next four years.

By The Associated Press