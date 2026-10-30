Brazil summons Argentina’s representative after Bolsonaro flees to the US via Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ’s government summoned Argentina’s representative in the country after Flávio Bolsonaro fled to the U.S. via Argentina, marking the latest episode in tense relations between South America’s two powerhouses.

Brazil’s foreign ministry asked for explanations on Thursday afternoon after the defeated presidential candidate passed through Argentina on his way to Miami, according to a diplomatic source who requested anonymity as they were not allowed to discuss the matter publicly.

Argentine President Javier Milei backed Bolsonaro in the presidential election won by Lula on Sunday and is yet to acknowledge the leftist’s win, differentiating himself from other Trump allies in the region who quickly congratulated the incumbent.

Bolsonaro, who is under investigation in Brazil over allegations of corruption and money laundering, refused to concede and has called the elections fraudulent, without providing evidence. His father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, also refused to acknowledge his 2022 loss to Lula and is serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup.

Under Milei and Lula, Argentina and Brazil have had a rocky relationship, which took a decisive turn for the worse in July when Brazil recalled its ambassador to Argentina after Milei insulted Brazilian officials while in the country.

Milei was in Sao Paulo participating in the event confirming Bolsonaro’s presidential bid when he called Lula a “thief” and “delinquent,” among other things.

Argentina also recalled its ambassador to Brazil. The interests in both countries are represented by a lower diplomatic rank, known as chargés d’affaires.

Brazil’s top diplomat João Marcelo, the director of the ministry’s South America department, summoned Argentina’s chargé d’affaires María Emilia Cortés for a brief meeting, the source said.

Milei has not commented on Bolsonaro’s journey, but presidential spokesperson Juan Pablo Carreira said on social media that the administration rescued Bolsonaro “from the claws of communism, which seeks to imprison all opposition figures.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Brazil’s election “rigged” and “very strange,” but shied away from calling Bolsonaro president-elect. Instead, Trump said he has given Bolsonaro a “pass” to come into the country.

“I won’t get involved,” said Trump, whose administration approved U.S. visas for Bolsonaro and his family this week.

In Bolsonaro’s first comments since fleeing Brazil, he thanked both Milei and Trump. “I want to thank President Milei, for the courage, sense of justice and legality, and Trump and the marvelous American people for welcoming me,” he said.

Bolsonaro, 45, is the target of two investigations involving allegations of corruption and money laundering.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

By ELÉONORE HUGHES

Associated Press