BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A rare encounter between Indigenous people living in isolation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest and members of a neighboring community has prompted government protections amid concerns about the group’s health and threats to its forest home.

The encounter began Monday near a government access control post and the Guajajara Indigenous village of Tawari in the northeastern state of Maranhao, according to a statement Tuesday from Brazil’s Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

The ministry said around 20 members of the isolated Awa people had been sighted approaching the area in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory, but cautioned that information remained preliminary as authorities assessed the situation. The encounter has raised concerns about why members of a group that has spent decades hunting, fishing and gathering food while avoiding outsiders would suddenly approach a neighboring community, particularly as illegal logging, hunting and other intrusions threaten their forest territory. Images of the encounter have also drawn widespread attention.

Sarah Shenker, head of Survival Brasil, part of Survival International, an organization that advocates for Indigenous peoples’ rights, called the encounter “a crisis moment really and a wake-up call,” urging Brazilian authorities to crack down on illegal intrusions into Awa territory.

She said the images could help reinforce the existence of isolated Indigenous groups, whose presence is sometimes disputed by those seeking access to their lands. But she warned that the circumstances surrounding the encounter were troubling.

An unusual encounter with the isolated Awa people documented

Footage recorded by members of the neighboring Guajajara Indigenous community and shared by Survival International shows Awa adults and children gathered amid dense vegetation, some carrying bows and arrows and wearing feathered headdresses and necklaces.

The reason for the group’s approach remains unclear, but Survival International says the Awa apparently approached a government team, asked for yams and took them back into the forest.

The Arariboia territory has faced decades of pressure from illegal intruders, Shenker said, leaving isolated communities increasingly vulnerable as surrounding forests have been cleared.

The Brazilian government said the Awa group is already registered in the official database of isolated Indigenous peoples and is monitored by a specialized protection team from Funai, the federal Indigenous affairs agency. Funai personnel and Indigenous health workers are now in the area, and authorities have activated an emergency coordination mechanism to assess potential contact situations and health risks.

Survival International has previously estimated that around 100 Awa remain uncontacted, although that is not necessarily a current population count. Other Awa live in settled villages and maintain contact with outsiders.

Fears for the tribe’s safety

One of the most immediate concerns is the risk of disease. Indigenous peoples living in isolation can be particularly vulnerable to infectious illnesses because of their limited previous exposure to pathogens common in the wider population.

The ministry stressed that its policy is not to encourage contact, but to protect the Awa’s right to remain isolated and determine for themselves whether to establish relations with outsiders. It also cautioned that a brief encounter does not necessarily mean a group has abandoned its isolation or chosen to establish permanent contact.

The Arariboia territory is also home to the Guajajara people, whose Indigenous forest guardians have spent years monitoring their lands and confronting illegal intrusions.

Shenker said those efforts have led to violence against the community, including killings of some community members, while responsibility for protecting the territory ultimately rests with the Brazilian government.

“The only way that they will survive is if intruders are kept out of their forest once and for all,” she said.

Despite the attention generated by the rare images, Shenker said she would rather the Awa had remained out of sight, living undisturbed in their forest.

“We would rather not have images and not have video footage of the uncontacted Awa when that means that they are living in the way that they choose in their forest, able to get on with their lives, hunting, fishing, gathering,” she said.

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Reporter Gabriela Sá Pessoa in Sao Paulo, Brazil, contributed to this report.

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By STEVEN GRATTAN

Associated Press