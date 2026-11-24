BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A group of armed men with their faces covered seized a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena on Tuesday and are holding at least 25 hostages, Colombian officials said.

President Abelardo de la Espriella said that the men were “common criminals” who fled into the supermarket after a failed attempt to hold up an armored truck. The conservative leader told reporters that the armed men initially held 30 people hostage but had released at least five who were elderly women.

The hostage situation broke out as Colombia is experiencing a wave of attacks by rebel groups on government targets, which has recently spread to urban areas.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of people rushing out of an Exito supermarket in Cartagena’s La Castellana neighborhood, while local media have broadcast images of snipers on nearby buildings in what appears to be a standoff between the armed men and police.

Cartagena is one of Colombia’s main tourist destinations. The city of a million people is famous for its well preserved 18th century architecture, and the thick stone walls built to defend it from pirate attacks.

Cartagena’s airport temporarily suspended its operations on Tuesday following the incident. But it later said in an X message that operations were slowly returning to normal.

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press