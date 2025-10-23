Update: Power Outage In Cedar Ridge

Update at 12:54 p.m.: PG&E crews have made progress on an emergency repair in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County. Initially, 133 customers were without lights along Hillside and Brookside drives, north of Highway 108, since 11:30 p.m. That number has dropped to 37 in the area of Oxbow and Rusty Spur Road. The utility reports, “This is an unplanned outage. Our crew shut off power to make an urgent repair safely.” The estimated restoration time is 9:15 p.m.

