Yosemite Dome Fire Forces More Park Closures

Yosemite, CA—The Dome Fire, burning north of Wawona, is forcing additional safety closures in Yosemite National Park.

The blaze, which started September 15 in Yosemite, is 6,632 acres and 40 percent contained, with 765 personnel on scene. Additional interagency hotshot crews have been ordered and are arriving at the incident. Crews focus on northeast spot fires, reinforcing containment lines and working from south to north. Fire weather remains hot and dry; air quality advisories are issued (click here for a smoke outlook for the area).

Glacier Point Road remains closed, and on Friday (10/2/26), Yosemite’s superintendent issued a travel closure order for road segments, trail segments, and areas marked on the map in the image box, except for personnel involved in administrative and firefighting activities.

The area will be closed until further notice due to increased hazards, with this list provided by park officials: