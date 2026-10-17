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Ceremonial Burn To Be Conducted By Chicken Ranch Fire Dept.

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By Tracey Petersen
Prescribed burning with torch

Prescribed burning with torch

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Jamestown, CA – The Chicken Ranch Fire Department will conduct a ceremonial burn next week near the casino in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The burn is set to take place on Monday, October 20, 2026, in the morning. It will begin at 8 a.m. and end around 11 a.m. According to fire officials, the goal of the burn is to remove invasive species and bring back native plants.

The tribe will burn approximately a 50’ x 50’ spot just northeast of the Highway 108 roundabout near Nelson Road, weather permitting. They warn that smoke and flames will be visible to those traveling along the highway and in nearby communities. The public is asked not to report it as a wildland fire.

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