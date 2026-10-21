Planning Commission To Give Input On Data Center Ordinance Development

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Planning Commission meets later this afternoon.

On the agenda is an item calling for commissioner input on the development of a data center ordinance. We reported earlier that the board of supervisors gave direction to develop an ordinance that would regulate construction of data centers.

The item has garnered increased interest nationwide as data centers are being constructed to meet increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies. An open house on the development of an ordinance drew around 75-80 people back on October 7. An actual vote on an ordinance by the planning commission would come at a later time. Today’s meeting starts at 4 pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street.

The other notable items on the agenda are in relation to Williamson Act matters for property in La Grange and along Murphys Road. Planning Commission meetings are open to the public.