Data Center Meeting Attracts Heavy Interest In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — The Community Development Department in Tuolumne County is creating an ordinance to regulate the development of any future data center projects.

We reported last month that the Board of Supervisors directed CDD, 5-0, to draft the ordinance.

There is an increased interest in data centers nationwide due to the expansion of artificial intelligence technologies. Depending on the specific scenario, there could be tax and economic benefits if a data center is constructed, but they can also create heavy demands on electricity and water resources. Currently, there are no county regulations specifically related to this type of project. Some of the board of supervisors at the earlier board meeting referenced the county-owned Harvard Mine as a potential fit for a data center (no current proposals), as it is filled with water that cannot be used for drinking purposes.

An open house regarding the ordinance development was held Wednesday afternoon in the board of supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora. CDD Director Tamera Blankenship relayed that 75-80 people attended and that the department appreciates the level of engagement, ranging from high school students to retirees.

It was initially going to be more of a laid-back format where people could stop by, review informational materials, and provide written input, pro or con, about the issues that the county leaders should consider when developing the ordinance.

However, Blankenship says that a group of attendees expressed a desire to speak at the meeting. After most other people in the room also supported the idea, the CDD staff adapted the format to give each person wanting to talk three minutes.

Blankenship relayed to Central Sierra Broadcasting, “Staff recorded the comments so they can be reviewed alongside written feedback and other technical information as the draft ordinance is prepared. Public comments during that portion of the meeting overwhelmingly opposed data center development in Tuolumne County. Recurring concerns included potential demands on water and electricity, noise, and whether a data center would provide meaningful local benefits.”

She added, “Tuolumne County residents are understandably attentive to protecting our natural environment. We live in a place of exceptional beauty that draws both residents and visitors, and stewardship of those resources is an important part of the community’s identity. That perspective, along with the broad range of ages represented at the meeting, adds valuable contributions to this process.”

Blankenship notes that additional opportunities for public engagement will be scheduled as the draft ordinance moves forward, including public hearings before the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors. Those meetings will give community members opportunities to review the proposed standards and comment directly to the decision-making bodies.