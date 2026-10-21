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Deputies Stop Spread Of Flames Threatening Junction Shopping Center

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By Tracey Petersen
TCSO deputy uses a fire extinguisher to put out a wildfire threatening the East Sonora Junction Shopping Center off Mono Way—TCSO photo

TCSO deputy uses a fire extinguisher to put out a wildfire threatening the East Sonora Junction Shopping Center off Mono Way—TCSO photo

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East Sonora, CA—Several Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies are being praised for stopping the spread of a wildfire threatening businesses and heading straight for several propane tanks in the Junction Shopping Center.

Sheriff’s officials recounted that early in the morning on Sunday (10/18/2026), deputies leaving the Tuolumne County jail saw a large plume of smoke billowing up from Mono Way and responded to investigate. Upon their arrival at the Mono Way entrance to the shopping center, they found flames burning in dry grass along the railroad tracks.

“The flames were spreading quickly toward nearby businesses and dangerously close to several propane tanks,” stated sheriff’s officials. “One deputy retrieved a fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle, traversed the embankment, and suppressed the advancing flames before they reached the tanks.”

Deputies began traffic control at both entrances to the center, diverting traffic away from the hazard to allow for incoming fire vehicles, including a passing motorist who had stopped to help and was safely directed out of the area, according to sheriff’s officials. Cal Fire and the Tuolumne County Fire Department eventually contained the blaze and any remaining hot spots.

“Thanks to prompt interagency coordination, no injuries were reported, and surrounding commercial structures were protected,” touted sheriff’s officials.

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