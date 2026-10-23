SPD Gas Station Robbery & Carjacking Alleged Suspect Caught

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Police Department has arrested a Twain Harte woman suspected of the robbery and carjacking at the Sonora AM/PM gas station on Pesce Way, off Highway 49, on Monday (10/19/26).

Taken into custody this afternoon was 43-year-old Nicole Mead. She is accused of assaulting another woman and attempting to take her car keys while at the station. As we reported here earlier, police disclosed that Mead also got into the victim’s vehicle and stole items from her purse. The victim defended herself, and the suspect fled.

After putting out a security camera image of the suspect, the public responded, and Mead was identified, located, and arrested. She was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for felony robbery, felony carjacking, felony injury to an elder, and misdemeanor purse snatching.

“We want to thank the community greatly for all the help you have provided to our officers. Thanks to your tips, we were able to identify and locate the suspect in this case,” stated the SPD.