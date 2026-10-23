Two Mountain Passes Reopening Today, One Remains Closed

Sonora, CA – Two mountain passes are reopening today, while another remains closed.

As reported earlier, all the passes were temporarily closed on Wednesday (10/21/26), with snow forecast. This morning at 10 a.m. Caltrans reopened Highway 4 Ebbetts Passes and will reopen Highway 108 Sonora Pass at Kennedy Meadows and Brownie Creek at 1 p.m.

“Caltrans maintenance crews have assessed roadway conditions and deemed the highways safe for reopening to the traveling public,” advised state road officials.

Tioga Road, an extension of Highway 120 Tioga Pass controlled by Yosemite National Park, is still temporarily closed. There has been no update on the road’s status or when it will be reopened.