Update: Mobile Home Fire Extinguished Near Columbia Airport

Update at 9:48 am: Officials have knocked down the flames of a mobile home fire in the 22000 block of Solo Lane near the Columbia Airport. Mop-up continues, and firefighters are investigating the cause of the incident. Be prepared for continuing activity near Solo Lane and North Airport Road.

Original story at 9:12 am: Columbia, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a mobile home in the 22000 block of Solo Lane.

The fire ignited shortly before 9 am, and the first arriving responders saw smoke and flames coming from the structure. It has not spread to any nearby vegetation. Numerous officials are on the scene working to extinguish the fire. It is unclear if anyone was inside the residence when the fire started.

Nearby North Airport Road is currently closed near the Solo Lane intersection due to the firefighting activity. Be prepared for activity in the area.