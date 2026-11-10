Fire Behind Jamestown Elementary School

Jamestown, CA—Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire that ignited behind Jamestown Elementary School in Jamestown, Tuolumne County.

The flames ignited in the 18200 block of 5th Avenue near 7th Street. CAL FIRE reported that the flames were heading toward some structures, including the school. However, ground crews have reached the scene and are working to extinguish the flames. There is no information on the size of the fire or its rate of spread. We’ll have an update as soon as new details come into the news center.