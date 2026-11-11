Highway 49 Corridor To See Smoky Skies

San Andreas, CA – The public can expect to see smoky skies tomorrow along the Highway 49 corridor in Calaveras County.

CAL FIRE will conduct a prescribed fire burn on the Jose vegetation management program (VMP) site in Calaveras County, east of San Andreas. Approximately 100 acres will be burned. The goal of the prescribed burn is to reduce available fuels that were treated during the CAL FIRE Dozer Academy this spring and also reduce additional fuel loading within the project boundary, according to CAL FIRE.

The prescribed burn will begin Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.