Fire Destroys Home In Burson

Burson, CA — No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a home along Navajo Way in Burson on Tuesday evening.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the single-family residence was a total loss.

The home sat on a hillside in an area without fire hydrants, which created additional challenges for firefighters. The homeowners were not there at the time of the fire.

Firefighters from Calaveras Consolidated, San Andreas, Clements, and Cal Fire, along with water tenders from San Andreas, Angels Camp, and Copperopolis, worked together to establish a water supply and battle the fire.

It also burned some nearby vegetation.

Crews remained on scene overnight conducting fire watch operations and are continuing today to extinguish hot spots and ensure the fire is completely out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department adds, “We want to thank all of the responding agencies and personnel who worked together throughout the night. This incident is another example of the importance of regional cooperation and mutual aid in protecting our communities.”