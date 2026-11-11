House Fire In Mi-Wuk Village

Mi-Wuk Village, CA—Air and ground resources are battling a house fire in the Mi-Wuk Village area of Tuolumne County.

The home is located in the 24500 block of Highway 108 near Tramway Road and the Word of Life Fellowship church. A nearby neighbor called in the blaze. Initially, it was unknown if anyone was inside the home, but CAL FIRE has since reported that no one was at home when the flames broke out. They also advise that there are lines down in the area, but it is unclear if they are power lines, and PG&E is not showing an outage in the area.

Currently, there is no spread to any vegetation, and crews continue to work on knocking down the flames. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.