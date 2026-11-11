Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

House Fire In Mi-Wuk Village

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
House fire in Mi-Wuk Village in Tuolumne County—PG&E live camera

House fire in Mi-Wuk Village in Tuolumne County—PG&E live camera

Photo Icon View Photo

Mi-Wuk Village, CA—Air and ground resources are battling a house fire in the Mi-Wuk Village area of Tuolumne County.

The home is located in the 24500 block of Highway 108 near Tramway Road and the Word of Life Fellowship church. A nearby neighbor called in the blaze. Initially, it was unknown if anyone was inside the home, but CAL FIRE has since reported that no one was at home when the flames broke out. They also advise that there are lines down in the area, but it is unclear if they are power lines, and PG&E is not showing an outage in the area.

Currently, there is no spread to any vegetation, and crews continue to work on knocking down the flames. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.