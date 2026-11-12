Lara Signs Directive Impacting Local Insurance Policies Following Dove Fire

Sonora, CA — Insurance companies will not be allowed to cancel residential policies for a wide area surrounding the Dove Fire that ignited on July 26 in Sonora.

The arson-caused fire burned 226 acres and destroyed a dozen structures.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has issued a directive shielding those within the fire’s perimeter and the surrounding zip codes from having their policies non-renewed or cancelled for one year.

It impacts around 50,000 customers in Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Stanislaus counties.

It also extends to certain commercial property insurance policies with less than $25,000 in annual premium, for homeowners’ associations, apartment complexes, student housing, and senior living facilities.

“I am acting to protect thousands of Californians from the stress of losing their insurance coverage after experiencing a wildfire emergency,” said Commissioner Lara. “This protection is needed now as we bring back insurance options to all parts of our state from those who need them the most.”

The one-year period is effective from October 15, 2026 – October 14, 2027 (Governor Newsom signed an emergency declaration on October 15).

The zip codes included are below:

Dove Fire: 95222, 95228, 95247, 95251, 95305, 95310, 95321, 95327, 95329, 95346, 95361, 95370, 95372, 95379, 95383

Find the full Insurance Commissioner directive here.