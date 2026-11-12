Mountain Passes Closing Ahead Of Snow System

Sonora, CA — Incoming weather will close the regional mountain passes again, at least temporarily.

Caltrans announces that Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close at Kennedy Meadows and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass at Lake Alpine, effective at noon today.

Yosemite National Park will close Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Glacier Pass at 5 pm today.

Officials note that the closures are considered temporary, and they will reopen when conditions allow. Once heavy enough snow accumulates, they will close for the winter season.

To read a story with the latest statements from the National Weather Service, click here.