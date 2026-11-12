Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 12:12 a.m.: CAL FIRE reports that ground crews have stopped the forward spread of the Oak Fire, a vegetation fire, in the Mountain Ranch area, at an estimated three acres in size. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited this blaze is under investigation. See further details below.

Original post at 11:37 a.m.: San Andreas, CA—Ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

Flames broke out in the 9400 block of Live Oak Lane near Oak Ridge Road, east of Sheep Ranch Road. The blaze has been named the Oak Fire. Currently, CAL FIRE reports the fire is 2 to 3 acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. It is unclear whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.