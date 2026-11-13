No Changes On T.C. Election Races With Latest Count

Sonora, CA—The Tuolumne County Election Office just released the current vote count, and the gap continues to widen in the Supervisor District 2 race and the Summerville bond measure.

As we reported on Friday (11/6/26), both Healy and the bond measure are expected to win. In the Supervisor District 2 race, challenger Juli Healy’s lead continues to grow against incumbent Ryan Campbell, with 275 votes separating them. In this latest count, Healy has 53.27% or 2,239 votes, increasing her tally by 30, while Campbell gained 24 votes and sits at 46.73% or 1,964.

Requiring a 55% plus one majority to pass, the Summerville Elementary Measure C Bond is above that, with the latest count at 58.85%, or 1,064 votes to 744, or 41.15% no votes.

The election office did not release how many ballots still need to be counted, but it is very minimal at this point.