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No Changes On T.C. Election Races With Latest Count

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By Tracey Petersen
Ryan Campbell and Juli Healy

Ryan Campbell and Juli Healy

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Sonora, CA—The Tuolumne County Election Office just released the current vote count, and the gap continues to widen in the Supervisor District 2 race and the Summerville bond measure.

As we reported on Friday (11/6/26), both Healy and the bond measure are expected to win. In the Supervisor District 2 race, challenger Juli Healy’s lead continues to grow against incumbent Ryan Campbell, with 275 votes separating them. In this latest count, Healy has 53.27% or 2,239 votes, increasing her tally by 30, while Campbell gained 24 votes and sits at 46.73% or 1,964.

Requiring a 55% plus one majority to pass, the Summerville Elementary Measure C Bond is above that, with the latest count at 58.85%, or 1,064 votes to 744, or 41.15% no votes.

The election office did not release how many ballots still need to be counted, but it is very minimal at this point.

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