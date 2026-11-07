Healy Anticipated To Win Supervisor Seat, Bond Measure To Pass

Sonora, CA—With a majority of the nearly 5,000 ballots left to count from election day, the leads for Supervisor District Two’s race and the Summerville bond measure widened.

On Wednesday, we reported here that there were around 5,000 ballots left to count. The last ballot count was 18,678 counted, and tonight that number is 23,623, meaning there still could be minimal conditional and mail-in ballots to count.

In the District 2 Tuolumne County Supervisor’s race, both candidates gained in their total vote count. Juli Healy has widened her lead from 51% to over 53.24%, with a total of 2,209 votes versus incumbent Supervisor Ryan Campbell’s 1,940 votes, or 46,76% of the vote. With few ballots left to count, Healy is anticipated to win the seat.

The Summerville Elementary Measure C Bond requires a 55% plus one majority to pass. The numbers reported on Wednesday had the yes votes at just over 57%, with nearly 43% opposed. The latest numbers have it passing by 58.47%, or 1,042 votes to 41.43% and 737 no votes. Tuolumne County election officials did not say when the next count will be released.