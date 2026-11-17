Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park has officially closed Tioga Road, the continuation of Highway 120 Tioga Pass, and Glacier Point Road, while the other two mountain passes remain temporarily closed, with their closure gates being moved.

Park officials made the decision after a winter storm warning in effect from Wednesday through Friday morning could dump several feet of high-elevation snow, including possibly on the valley floor, along with several inches of rain at lower elevations. Tire chains will be required on some or all open roads. Park officials advised, “Highway 140/El Portal Road will have the least amount of snow and may have the best road conditions. Temporary road closures are possible. Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road are closed for the season.”

Caltrans relayed that Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass remain temporarily closed. However, crews moved the Ebbetts Pass closure gate to the Sno-Park gate at 2 p.m., and chain controls are in place on the highway from Poison Springs to Lake Alpine. The Sonora Pass gates will also move down to the Sno-Park gate at 4 p.m. Caltrans reminds motorists that all vehicles must carry chains.