A look at the hostages taken to Gaza, by the numbers

Israelis on Monday celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages who were held in Gaza with the first stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Hamas has also released the bodies of eight hostages in the past two days.

Meanwhile, Palestinians rejoiced at Israel’s release of some 2,000 prisoners and detainees as part of the ceasefire’s first phase.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. The ensuing war has killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday. The ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Here are details on the hostages:

Total hostages captured during Oct. 7 attack: 251

Hostages taken before the Oct. 7 attack: four (two who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015 and the bodies of two soldiers killed in the 2014 war)

Living hostages released in exchanges or other deals: 160

Bodies of hostages released in deals: 16

Bodies of hostages retrieved by Israeli forces: 51

Hostages rescued alive: eight

Bodies of hostages still in captivity: 20

Non-Israeli hostages in captivity: three (two Thai nationals and one Tanzanian who have been confirmed dead)

By The Associated Press