The Latest: Israel says one body handed over wasn’t a hostage as aid trucks head for Gaza

The Israeli military says one of four bodies handed over by Hamas on Tuesday is not that of any of the hostages who were held in Gaza, adding to strain on the fragile ceasefire to end the two-year war.

Separately, forensic experts in Gaza on Wednesday started identifying 45 bodies of Palestinians that Israel handed over to the Red Cross the previous day without identification. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the bodies were those of people who died in Israeli prisons or bodies taken from Gaza by Israeli troops.

Meanwhile, the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza has resumed after a two-day break. The Egyptian Red Crescent said 400 trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies were bound for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, while Israel and Hamas argue over the slow return of the bodies of deceased hostages.

Here’s the latest:

Palestinian center seeks information on bodies returned

The Palestinian Center for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared Persons urged Israel Tuesday to provide all available information on bodies returned to Gaza, including “names of the victims and details about the circumstances of their deaths.”

The center said it received information that some of the bodies that were transferred Tuesday were only partial remains, raising concerns about the circumstances of their death and detention.

It called for Israel to immediately release all bodies in its custody, as well as provide information about the fate of forcibly disappeared Palestinian since the start of the war in Gaza two years ago. The center said between 8,000 and 9,000 Palestinians have been missing or forcibly disappeared since the start of the war.

Gaza authorities begin identifying bodies

Forensic authorities in Gaza on Wednesday started the identification process of 45 bodies of Palestinians that Israel released the previous day as part of the ceasefire deal, according to the health ministry. Israel is expected to transfer more bodies, though the total number has not been announced.

Israel handed over the bodies through the Red Cross without identification. It was not immediately known if they were Palestinians who died in Israeli prisons or bodies taken from Gaza by Israeli troops. During the war, the Israeli military has exhumed bodies as part of its search for the remains of hostages.

At Nasser Hospital, forensic experts at the morgue were taking photos of each body and whatever belongings and clothes were found in the body bag, the hospital said. The photos will then be published on the Health Ministry’s website so people can identify them.

By The Associated Press