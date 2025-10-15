Skip to main content
Photos show Gaza’s destruction as families return to what’s left of their homes

By AP News
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Gaza

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Gaza

Two years of war between Israel and Hamas have left the Gaza Strip in shambles.

After relentless Israeli bombardment, entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, streets are unrecognizable and once-bustling markets are now just twisted metal and concrete.

With a ceasefire in place, Palestinians are returning to what remains of their homes and communities. They walk through collapsed buildings, sift through debris for fragments of their past lives and try to rebuild.

The U.N. development agency says the amount of debris in Gaza would be enough to build 13 giant pyramids in Giza in Egypt. The latest joint estimate from the U.N., the European Union and the World Bank is that $70 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By LEO CORREA, JEHAD ALSHRAFI, ABDEL KAREEM HANA and ARIEL SCHALIT
Associated Press

