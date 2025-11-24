Photos show Christian landmarks in Lebanon ahead of the pope’s visit

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is a country where crosses rise from mountaintops, rooftops and street corners, and Christian symbols are woven into everyday life. The upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV highlights the depth of Christianity’s roots in this small Mediterranean nation, dating to the earliest days of the faith.

From Mount Lebanon’s peaks to the coastal plain, ancient sites sit beside modern life, reflecting a landscape shaped by centuries of Christian presence. Lebanon’s mosaic of 18 sects — including 12 Christian ones — makes it one of the region’s most diverse societies, with a Maronite Christian traditionally serving as president.

Christianity reached Lebanon in the first century, with the New Testament recounting Jesus’ visits to Sidon and Tyre. In the north, the Qadisha Valley sheltered some of the earliest monastic communities, carved into cliffs that still overlook the gorge. Pilgrims today continue to visit major sites such as the shrine of St. Charbel in Annaya and the hilltop shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa, which draws both Christians and Muslims seeking blessing and comfort.

Lebanese Christians, like the rest of the population, have endured years of economic collapse, political paralysis and conflict — most recently last year’s war between Israel and Hezbollah. While many see the pope’s visit as a rare moment of hope, Christians in the south are disappointed he won’t visit their region.

Southern Lebanon is home to important Christian sites, including Qana, where tradition holds that Jesus performed his first miracle, and the sanctuary of Our Lady of Waiting in Maghdousheh, believed to be where Mary waited while Jesus traveled nearby.

For many Lebanese Christians, these places reflect a long struggle to preserve identity through crisis and war. As Lebanon prepares to welcome the pope, many hope his visit brings a sense of unity, recognition and solace to a weary nation.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By HASSAN AMMAR

Associated Press