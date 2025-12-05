Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Photos of youths roaring over Gaza sand dunes in a return to prewar tradition

By AP News
Israel Palestinians Gaza

Israel Palestinians Gaza

Photo Icon View Photos

AL ZAHRA, Gaza (AP) — Motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles ripped over rolling sand dunes overlooking the ruins and camps of displaced people in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of young men flew over sand dunes, spinning in circles and lifting the front wheels of their bikes into the air as their engines roared.

Before war broke out, young people once flocked every Friday to the dunes in the central Gaza town of Al Zahra. Now, in the midst of a shaky ceasefire, Palestinians in the area are trying to return to the traditions of normal life.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By ABDEL KAREEM HANA
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.