Photos of youths roaring over Gaza sand dunes in a return to prewar tradition

AL ZAHRA, Gaza (AP) — Motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles ripped over rolling sand dunes overlooking the ruins and camps of displaced people in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of young men flew over sand dunes, spinning in circles and lifting the front wheels of their bikes into the air as their engines roared.

Before war broke out, young people once flocked every Friday to the dunes in the central Gaza town of Al Zahra. Now, in the midst of a shaky ceasefire, Palestinians in the area are trying to return to the traditions of normal life.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By ABDEL KAREEM HANA

Associated Press