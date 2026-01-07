Skip to main content
4 killed in clashes between residents and gold mining company in northern Afghanistan

By AP News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Deadly clashes between local residents and operators of a gold mining company in northern Afghanistan left four people dead and five others injured, officials said Wednesday.

Abdul Mateen Qane, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the violence erupted Tuesday in the Chah Ab district of Takhar province, killing three residents and one company employee. Five others were wounded.

Qane did not specify what triggered the clashes or who owns the company.

In a statement, Qane said two suspects — one a company security employee and the other a local resident — have been arrested in connection with the violence. He said security forces quickly restored order, and the deputy governor of Takhar had also visited the district to assess the situation.

The company’s operations have been suspended, Qane said.

Akbar Haqani, the provincial spokesman, said authorities visited the area where clashes erupted, and further details will be released after officials conclude their probe.

In 2023, Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government said it had signed seven mining contracts amounting to $6.5 billion in investment, in the biggest such round of deals since seizing power in 2021.

Afghanistan is rich in minerals including coal, copper, iron ore, zinc, gold, and silver.

