Atal’s maiden test century earns Afghanistan epic draw against Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sediqullah Atal’s maiden test century led Afghanistan to an epic draw against Bangladesh in a one-off cricket test on Tuesday.

Afghanistan batted for 142 overs, 92 on the fifth and final day, in its second innings to force a sensational draw. It began the day on a dodgy 132-3, lost five more wickets, but fought on to hold out to stumps at 346-8.

Bangladesh dominated the match after winning the toss and batting first. Bangladesh earned a first-innings lead of 106 runs then declared its second innings at 372-7 after player-of-the-match Litton Das was out for 102. That gave Bangladesh an imposing lead of 478 and four and a half sessions to bowl out Afghanistan.

But Afghanistan defied the odds despite losing two wickets in the first seven overs on Monday.

First drop Atal, in his third test, ate up most of the chase as he faced 332 balls over 8 1/2 hours to score 111. He was caught close to the wicket after tea, the seventh man out.

Afghanistan still had 23 overs with just tailenders left. But 34-year-old Yamin Ahmadzai faced 85 balls for a career-best 19, and Qais Ahmad, who has played franchise cricket in eight countries, faced 80 to finish with an unbeaten career-best 49. Even No. 10 batter Zia-ur-Rehman chipped in by taking 12 deliveries.

Ahmad was dropped on 29 by Hasan Mahmud and made the ending more dramatic when he collapsed clutching his left hamstring. He soldiered on and finished the match with a six over midwicket.

Litton’s landmark

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton set a new record of nine dismissals, a century and a half-century in the match. He could have had one more dismissal but he missed a difficult stumping of Atal when the batter was on 70.

Atal, resuming on 35 overnight, became the first Afghan batter to score a century in the fourth innings of a test after he pulled Mehidy Hasan Miraz to the boundary as Bangladesh struggled to get through the defenses of the elegant left-hander.

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