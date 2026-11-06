Trump discusses Middle East de-escalation with Qatar’s emir, and other Mideast news

U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East in a telephone call with Qatar’s emir as the region remained on edge over the possibility of renewed U.S. military action against Iran.

Meanwhile, deadly Saudi airstrikes at a popular market in Yemen killed at least 20 people Friday, the Houthi-run health ministry said. Authorities in the government-controlled city blamed the Houthis and said there were no airstrikes.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here.

Trump discusses de-escalation efforts with Qatar’s emir

The telephone call between Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al Thani centered on international efforts to end tensions, according to a statement from the Qatari ruler’s media office. The two discussed in particular Qatar’s mediation efforts aimed at reaching “a comprehensive agreement that ends the crisis and achieves security and stability in the region.”

Qatar has been mediating between the United States and Iran to end the war. Qatar and other U.S.-allied Gulf Arab countries came under heavy fire by Iran earlier in the U.S.-Iran war and have been anxious to avoid a new escalation that could leave them vulnerable to attacks.

During the call, Sheik Tamim “stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and adopting diplomatic means to resolve disputes, sparing the region further escalation, and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies,” according to the statement.

Iran’s foreign minister continues telephone diplomacy with Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed the need to prioritize diplomatic solutions during a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the call on Thursday, Abdelatty urged all sides to display flexibility and compromise to reach a political solution and avoid further escalation, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nader Zaki said.

This week, Araghchi held phone calls with Turkey and Gulf leaders, discussing regional developments and securing freedom of maritime navigation.

One of the deadliest strikes in Yemen since fighting resumed

Airstrikes hit a popular market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 20 people, according to an official with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

If confirmed, it would be one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.

Houthi health ministry spokesperson Anees Alsabahi told Houthi-run TV Al Masirah that 15 people were also wounded in three airstrikes on the market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz. He said that the death toll was expected to rise from the strikes, which he blamed on the Saudi-led coalition.

Local authorities in Taiz acknowledged that an attack on a busy market killed and wounded people, without providing details on the actual toll. But they blamed the Houthis, saying no airstrikes were carried out in the area.

The Associated Press couldn’t immediately independently verify the claims of responsibility. Saudi Arabia’s information ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press