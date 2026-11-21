Iran unveiled a new missile launcher at an underground facility, touting what it says is its continued capability to strike if the war with the United States and Israel accelerates once more.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike hit a truck carrying food, killing three men, the head of Shifa Hospital said. The Israeli military said that it was targeting militants.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran unveils new dual-missile launcher

Iranian state television aired footage from an underground missile facility where the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard unveiled a new launcher that it said was capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles.

The launchers appear to be an advance over a dual launcher that Iran previously used that fired two solid-fuel missiles at a time. Liquid fuel is more efficient and gives operators some capability to adjust the missiles’ speed and trajectory.

The location of the missile site wasn’t revealed, but the broadcast aimed to tout Iran’s missile capabilities and counter statements from Washington that the U.S. has destroyed the missile program, amid fears that the war could intensify once again.

During the unveiling of the launchers, Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Guard’s Aerospace Force, said that Iran’s “capabilities have expanded significantly.”

“We have integrated ‘surprises’ and highly effective assets into our combat structure,” he said.

Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Saturday that Tehran remained in contact with mediators from Qatar who visited Iran on Friday to explore “whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy.”

3 oil tankers hit around the Strait of Hormuz

At least three oil tankers were attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in what appeared to be the latest Iranian strikes on shipping through the strategic chokepoint.

The U.K. military’s maritime security center said in online postings that two tankers were struck separately by projectiles early Saturday while exiting the Persian Gulf through the strait. One was hit in the stern, the other in the engine room, and there were no reports of casualties, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported.

There was no immediate comment from Iran on the center’s report.

The Iranian navy said in a statement carried on state media that a tanker hit a naval mine east of the strait before noon and caught fire. State media also said that the military carried out its most “intense and varied” operations yet in the strait overnight to stop vessels, aimed at foiling the U.S. military’s efforts to escort shipping through the narrows.

Iranian forces have been attacking shipping through the strait in a campaign aimed at hiking global energy prices to pressure the United States, which has imposed a crippling blockade on Iranian ports.

Israeli strike in Gaza kills 3, health officials say

An Israeli strike hit a truck carrying food in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa district on Saturday, said Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital, where the casualties were taken. Three men in the truck were killed, Abu Selmiya told The Associated Press.

Videos circulating online showed a pickup truck reduced to twisted metal with boxes of cooked rice torn open in the back. It wasn’t immediately known where the food was being taken or whether it was connected to an aid organization. Most of Gaza’s more than 2 million people are homeless and dependent on food distributions by the United Nations and other aid groups.

The Israeli military said that it had struck militants in the area, without elaborating, and that it was checking into reports that a food truck was hit.

Israel has continued airstrikes almost daily even after a ceasefire deal with Hamas came into effect in October 2025. The Israeli fire has killed more than 1,650 people during that time, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records and is seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It doesn’t distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll, but says women and children make up around half the dead.

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Sally Abou AlJoud reported from Beirut, and Wafaa Shurafa from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip.

By SALLY ABOU ALJOUD and WAFAA SHURAFA

Associated Press