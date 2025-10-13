Plane crash along Massachusetts highway forces closure of roadway

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A plane crashed along a highway in Massachusetts early Monday, sending a plume of smoke into the air and forcing the closure of the major highway, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

It was unclear whether there were injuries in the crash in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. In videos taken by people passing by in cars, smoke could be seen billowing up above Interstate 195 from scattered, blazing debris.

State police said the plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though officials said it does not appear that the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or passenger details.

Officials shut down traffic moving in both directions on the section of the interstate near the crash, according to the state department of transportation.

At the time of the crash, the National Weather Service said a nor’easter had brought rain and winds from 30 to 40 mph (48 to 64 kph) to the area.