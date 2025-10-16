US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

3. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

4. “Cry Havoc” by Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

5. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “For Whom the Belle Tolls (deluxe ed.)” by Jaysea Lynn (Saga)

7. “Shadow Ticket” by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press)

8. “Alchemy of Secrets” by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron)

9. “My Beloved” by Jan Karon (Putnam)

10. “Fourth Wing (Wing and Claw collection)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “The Damned” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

12. “Iron Flame (Wing and Claw collection)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “Sharp Force” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

14. “The Academy” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

15. “Tourist Season” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “In the Name of Freedom” by Enes Kanter Freedom (Threshold)

3. “Last Rites” by Ozzy Osbourne (Grand Central)

4. “Skinnytaste High Protein” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The Promise of Heaven” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

6. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

8. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

9. “Hostage” by Eli Sharabi (Harper Influence)

10. “Bad B(asterisk)tch in the Kitch” by Cassie Yeung (Clarkson Potter)

11. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

12. “A CEO for All Seasons” by Carolyn Dewar et al. (Scribner)

13. “The Art of Spending Money” by Morgan Housel (Portfolio)

14. “Strong Ground” by Brené Brown (Random House)

15. “Told You So” by Mayci Neeley (Simon & Schuster)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

2. “Exploring Ezekiel” by Amir Tsarfati (Harvest Prophecy)

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 19″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

4. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “The Mad Wife” by Meagan Church (Sourcebooks Landmark)

6. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

8. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Burning Daylight” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

10. “Dandadan, Vol. 15″ by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

11. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Soul Searching” by Lyla Sage (Dial)

13. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

14. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

By The Associated Press