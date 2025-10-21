Skip to main content
Warner Bros. Discovery confirms it has received buyout offers and is considering its options

By AP News
Warner Bros.-Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — Just months after announcing plans to split into two companies, Warner Bros. Discovery has signaled that it may be open to a sale of its business.

In an announcement Tuesday, the entertainment giant said it had initiated a review of “strategic alternatives” in light of “unsolicited interest” it had received from multiple parties for both the entire company and Warner Bros specifically.

Warner Bros. Discovery did not specify where that interest was coming from — but the review arrives after growing reports of Skydance-owned Paramount looking to make a bid. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported that Paramount approached Warner about a potential majority-cash offer in late September — but that Warner Chief Executive David Zaslav had rebuffed those first overtures.

