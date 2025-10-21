US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Grand Central Publishing)

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Remain by M. Night Shyamalan & Nicholas Sparks (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Cry Havoc by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

6. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Denied Access by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

8. The Picasso Heist by Howard Roughan & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Under Siege by Eric Trump (Threshold Editions)

10. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Hachette Audio )

3. Cry Havoc (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. MeatEater’s American History: The Hide Hunters (1865-1883) (Unabridged) by Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. Under Siege (Unabridged) by Eric Trump (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The Secret of Secrets: A Novel (Unabridged) by Dan Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

10. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers)

