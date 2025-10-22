Skip to main content
Man taken into custody after driving his car into security gate outside White House, authorities say

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was taken into custody late Tuesday after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.

The U. S. Secret Service said the man crashed into the security gate at a White House entrance at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division, the agency said.

Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately provide any additional information about the crash, the driver’s identity or any potential motivation.

