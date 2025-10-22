US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Under Siege by Eric Trump, Donald J. Trump – foreword and Lara Trump, narrated by Eric Trump (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy, narrated by the author (Broadside Books)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Strong Ground by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. The Art of Spending Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Penguin Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Room Next Door by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Elizabeth Evans, Bebe Wood and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Intruder by Freida McFadden, narrated by Joe Hempel, Patricia Santomasso and Tina Wolstencroft (Dreamscape Media)

4. Cry Havoc by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

7. Alchemised by SenLinYu, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Random House Audio)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. The Dream Wedding by Renita D’Silva, performed by Natalie Dew and Jess Nesling (Audible Studios)

10. Mate by Ali Hazelwood, narrated by Ellie Gossage and Teddy Hamilton (Penguin Audio)

By The Associated Press